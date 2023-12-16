Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 62 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,666,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,967,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $393.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.18 and a 200-day moving average of $388.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

