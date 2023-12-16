Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 953 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 353,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

