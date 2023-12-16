Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $208,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.