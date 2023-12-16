Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.17% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.