Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 565.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ABM Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,702. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

