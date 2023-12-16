Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Transocean Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Transocean by 446.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

