Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Residential REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Residential REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Residential REIT ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned about 5.43% of Residential REIT ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

