Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.04

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$94.04 and traded as high as C$99.13. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$98.60, with a volume of 4,621,618 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The firm has a market cap of C$30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.92.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.763 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total transaction of C$2,853,586.51. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

