Reviewing Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers Edge and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers Edge N/A N/A N/A Paycom Software 20.80% 25.02% 8.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Farmers Edge and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers Edge 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycom Software 1 13 4 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $273.12, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Farmers Edge.

This table compares Farmers Edge and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers Edge N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paycom Software $1.38 billion 8.87 $281.39 million $5.85 34.61

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Edge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Farmers Edge on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc. develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Digital Agronomy Operations and E-commerce Operations. The Digital Agronomy Operations segment offers suite of digital agronomy solutions to growers. Its E-commerce Operations engages in the sale of crop inputs through online marketplace. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform, which makes easy to collect, visualize, analyze, and use farm data to support operations and measure the impact of every decision; and Smart Carbon solutions comprising low-carbon grain and verifiable carbon credit. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, such as zone, grid, and composite soil testing; and offers insurance and variable rate technology. Farmers Edge Inc. offers its platform solutions through a network of channel partners, including crop input manufacturers and retailers, seed and crop protection companies, equipment manufacturers, grain companies, insurance companies and agencies, and food manufacturers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

