Reviewing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed -4,660.07% -532.56% -83.17% Nephros -13.58% -18.72% -15.17%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PAVmed and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 484.68%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Nephros.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $380,000.00 78.81 -$88.98 million ($10.79) -0.34 Nephros $9.98 million 3.02 -$7.38 million N/A N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats PAVmed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nephros

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it manufactures and sells water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and Nanoguard brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.