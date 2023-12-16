Reviewing TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qualigen Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,979.65%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics -233.25% -479.72% -152.10% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -821.85% -267.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics $4.98 million 0.60 -$18.64 million N/A N/A TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($19.37) -0.01

TransCode Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransCode Therapeutics beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

