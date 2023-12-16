Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of RVLV opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Revolve Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Revolve Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Revolve Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 248,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

