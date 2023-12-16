Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Head to Head Analysis

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and Richelieu Hardware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 2.97% 10.83% 4.81% Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lovesac and Richelieu Hardware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $651.54 million 0.66 $26.49 million $1.27 21.80 Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 13.11

Analyst Recommendations

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Richelieu Hardware. Richelieu Hardware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lovesac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lovesac and Richelieu Hardware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 2 0 3.00 Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lovesac currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.62%. Richelieu Hardware has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than Lovesac.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Lovesac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lovesac beats Richelieu Hardware on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools. It also manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; and various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

