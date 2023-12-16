Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Trading 14.6% Higher

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. 322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Rightmove Stock Up 14.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

