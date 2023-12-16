Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 100,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

