Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Robert Half by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $87.01 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.