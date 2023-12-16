Rory B. Riggs Acquires 517,107 Shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Stock

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) CEO Rory B. Riggs acquired 517,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $5,470,992.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,165,997.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cibus Stock Performance

CBUS stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Cibus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.41). Cibus had a negative net margin of 7,056.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cibus by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Featured Articles

