Roy Choi Purchases 1,411,102 Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 1,411,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,667,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGAE opened at $1.40 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.