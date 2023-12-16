Royal Bank of Canada Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $127.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.47 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.