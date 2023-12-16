Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 159,907 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.42 per share, for a total transaction of 2,305,858.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,967,529 shares in the company, valued at 230,251,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.19 per share, for a total transaction of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.15 per share, for a total transaction of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.11 per share, for a total transaction of 2,367,150.04.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.05 per share, for a total transaction of 116,657.15.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.85 per share, for a total transaction of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.87 per share, for a total transaction of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.80 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.86 per share, for a total transaction of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.74 per share, for a total transaction of 901,797.42.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 14.53 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,546,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

