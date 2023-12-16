Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 247,405 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 247,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,607,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,066,147.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,769,248.02.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,598,408.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $4,319,333.32.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
