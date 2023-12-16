Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

