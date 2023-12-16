Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.