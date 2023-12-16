Saria Tseng Sells 18,610 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $633.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $647.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

