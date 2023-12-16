Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $61.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

