Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FNDX opened at $61.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.