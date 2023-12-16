Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,603 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

