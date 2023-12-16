Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.66) on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.80 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Richard Akers acquired 50,000 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($70,926.44). 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
