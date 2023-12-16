Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increases By 50.2%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

View Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.