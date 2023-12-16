Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Expands By 50.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

