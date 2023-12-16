Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Decreases By 33.3%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

