Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Rises By 50.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

FGPR stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.