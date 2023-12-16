Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Grows By 49.4%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Flex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Flex

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.