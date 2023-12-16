Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Increases By 50.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTAIM stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

