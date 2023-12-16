Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Rises By 50.0%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.60% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITS stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 2.23.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.