Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 50.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Glucose Health Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
About Glucose Health
