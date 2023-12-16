Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 50.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glucose Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

