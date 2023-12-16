Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Increases By 50.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $197.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPGLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

