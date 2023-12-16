Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Grows By 49.4%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

