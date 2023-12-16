Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declines By 33.3%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 582,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,969,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.