Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Rises By 50.0%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kikkoman in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOY opened at $30.95 on Friday. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

