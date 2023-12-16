Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Drops By 33.7%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vestas Wind Systems A/S

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.