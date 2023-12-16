Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Declines By 31.7%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.8 days.
Vivendi Price Performance
VIVEF stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Vivendi has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $11.06.
Vivendi Company Profile
