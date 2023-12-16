Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Declines By 31.7%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.8 days.

Vivendi Price Performance

VIVEF stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Vivendi has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $11.06.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

