Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Grows By 18.7%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 966,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,866.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

