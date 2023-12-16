Short Interest in Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Rises By 31.7%

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,479,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 8,717,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Weimob Stock Performance

Shares of WEMXF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Weimob has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Weimob Company Profile

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing SaaS products; customized software, such as ERP solutions; and other software related services, as well as WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Catering, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others for e-commerce, retail, catering, hotel, local life, and other industries.

