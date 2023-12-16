Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Drops By 19.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.1 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.65.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
