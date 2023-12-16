Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

SFNC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

