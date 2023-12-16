Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.
