Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE SIX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

