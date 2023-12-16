Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $72.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

SKX opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

