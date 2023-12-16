SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Trading Down 2.2%

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03). Approximately 1,136,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 342,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.32 ($0.03).

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.06 million and a PE ratio of -56.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.85.

SLF Realisation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 52.08%. This is an increase from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

